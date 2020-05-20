

Members of Parliament have faulted the minister for disaster preparedness for failure to give a clear plan to assist the people affected by floods and rising water levels of lakes and rivers across the country.

The minister had been scheduled to present the plan before parliament yesterday specifically regarding the floods in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts but he was absent without apology.

The Member of Parliament for Bwamba County Richard Gafabusa Muhumuza said the ministry was simply postponing a problem.

The Bukoto East lawmaker Florence Namayanja is asking that the people of Bukakata sub county in Masaka district be given relief food and other items like tarpaulin urgently.

In response the government Chief whip promised to ensure that the minister for disaster preparedness presents a statement on the matter as soon as possible to give hope to the affected people.