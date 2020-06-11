

Members of Parliament want the Government to declare 2020 a dead year for learning institutions because of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Members of the National Economy committee of Parliament, said that even though schools were to resume, it would be impossible to complete the syllabus and actually achieve what was targeted in a full educational year.

Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri and Kasilo county MP Elijah Okupa, say the problem with allowing candidate classes to resume and sit for examinations is that it will clog the entire system since non-candidates will not have progressed to the next classes.

They also highlighted a problem of learners studying online who cannot be assessed equally with those in rural areas

Meanwhile Aswa County MP Reagan Okumu also questioned if the institutions can survive when allowed to open citing developments in Britain where schools which had opened were closed after failing to meet social distancing guidelines.