By Damali Mukhaye

MPs have asked the government to halt production of beer if it is to effectively enforce closure of bars.

Kaberamaido County MP, Veronica Elagu has questioned why the government insists on closure of bars yet beer companies are manufacturing and transporting their products across the country.

She says the continued operation of beer companies contradicts the regulations put in place by Ministry of Health to contain the spread of COVID-19 because the continued beer supply has given bar owner’s leeway to keep their facilities open.

Elagu was speaking during a meeting between Parliament’s National Economy Committee and ministry officials in which they discussed a Shs45bn loan request from the World Bank to fund COVID activities.

Health minister Ruth Aceng says they cannot stop businesses that bring in revenue to the national economy.