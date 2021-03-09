By Benjamin Jumbe



Members of parliament have expressed disappointment over Kenya’s move to ban maize from Uganda.

The Kenyan authorities last week announced a ban on maize from Uganda and Tanzania arguing that it was contaminated with aflatoxins.

Raising a matter of national importance Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho proposed that Uganda also bans imports of agricultural products from Kenya and that the government buys from the traders, all the maize which is stuck at the borders.

Several legislators including Abdul Katuntu, Elijah Okupa, Joseph Ssewungu said Uganda is not benefiting from the East African Community Integration calling on the government’s urgent intervention.

The speaker of parliament in response directed the government to come with a statement on the matter without fail tomorrow warning that with or without any minister, parliament will make its resolution on the matter.