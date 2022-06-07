By Prossy Kisakye

As Ugandans await President Museveni’s address to the nation today, legislators have asked him to tackle the current economic situation in the country.

Entebbe Municipality MP Michael Kakembo, Ntenjeru South county MP, Patrick Nsanja, Nakasongola County Noah Mutebi, demand that the President should come up with solutions to skyrocketing prices of fuel and essential goods instead of focusing on defense.

The head of state is required to address the Nation at every end and start of a financial year on the performance of the economy and expectations in the coming financial year.

Today’s address will be held at Kololo air strip in presence of MPs and other invited guests on condition of being tested for covid-19.

However MPs have reminded Museveni to address his speech on matters that affect Ugandans currently which include the sky rocketing commodity prices, fuel prices among others.

In his last address, President asked Ugandans to practice frugality as government has nothing to do with the current economic situation.