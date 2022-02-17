BY DAMALI Mukhaye

Members of Parliament have been asked to make their views and proposals on the education reforms that are being carried out by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of education formed the Education Policy Review Commission last year 2021 to look overhaul the entire education system and come up with the new education white paper 2022 that will guide the sector.

This followed complaints that the old white paper that was formulated in 1992 is outdated and is not fit to guide the Ministry of education.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among says that several MPs have been receiving requests from the Commission to provide their views on the review asking them to give good recommendations and proposals on the education system in the country and how it can be made better.

She said that the Parliament’s education committee will take the lead in coordinating MPs and are slated to compile the report by March 8.