By Arthur Arnold Wadero

A section of lawmakers who attended today’s special sitting in honor of the late Governor of the bank of Uganda Tumusiime Mutebile has suggested that the government builds a house and a special package be prepared for his family.

The proposal fronted by the Bukoli County lawmaker Solomon Silwany indicated that there was the need to support his family since he had throughout his term of service been a ‘straight’ man.

This however drew mixed reactions from legislators with some objecting to the proposal.

Speaking in support of the proposal, Buyaga West legislator Barnabas Tinkasimire urged colleagues to endorse the suggestion.

However, a ruling on the matter was deferred after Prime Minister Robbina Nabbanja said wide consultations need to be made before the government can report back to the House on the matter.

Prof Mutebile died on 23rd January after he lost his battle to diabetes and related complications at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi and is to be buried on Sunday at his ancestral home in Kabale Municipality.