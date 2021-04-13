By Damali Mukhaye

Members of parliament on the budget committee have blocked Shs490bn requested by the Ministry of finance to eradicate poverty among 68% households at the parish level across the country.

Appearing before the committee this morning, Finance minister, Matia Kassaija said the money is needed to promote inclusive and sustainable growth through effective implementation of the parish model.

He says that this will enable transformation of 68% households that are still engaged in subsistence agriculture to commercialisation and result in an increase in income for rural communities.

However, the request was not welcomed by most MPs who demanded for explanation on where the money is going to come from, how many households are in each parish and how they will access this money.

The finance minister and his team have been asked to return before the committee on Thursday this week over the same.