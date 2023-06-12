The Parliamentary Forum on Labour, Decent Employment and Productivity is calling for an independent workers’ ministry to address the challenges faced by domestic and migrant workers.

Currently, workers’ issues are handled by the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development.

Speaking to the media at Parliament, the vice chairperson of the Forum also one of the workers’ MPs, Margaret Rwabushaija noted that there are many laws that need to be streamlined to address the challenges faced by Ugandan workers both within the country and abroad.

“It would be better if they separated these ministries. It is too loaded. Much as we have specific ministers of state, there is time when you see that there is a need because you can not be a master of all,” Rwobushaija said.

She also noted the need for laws that will guide new trends in the labour industry, especially those going abroad for work.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the forum, Roland Ndyomugyenyi who is also Rukiga county MP, has urged President Museveni to appoint a new Labour minister following the death of the former minister Charles Engola last month.