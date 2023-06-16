As Uganda joins the rest of the continent to commemorate the Day of the African Child today, Members of Parliament have implored government to review and enact laws aimed at strengthening the protection of children on the internet amidst the increasing cases of cybercrimes in Uganda.

The day is being celebrated under the theme; “The rights of the child in the digital environment”.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, the MPs argued that the digital environment has become complex and subject to rapid evolution with the potential of exposing children to a spectrum of risks of online exploitation and abuse in various ways including child pornography, online grooming, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful and inappropriate content.

Namayingo district Woman MP, Margaret Makokha, who also doubles as Chairperson of Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children, expressed concern over the excessive unsafe, and extreme content that is easily accessible to children of all ages online.