Legislators have renewed calls to have Ugandans stuck abroad repatriated following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Raising a matter of national importance during yesterday’s plenary, the National Female Youth Mp Anna Adeke said over 70 students are stranded in the USA while several Ugandans who had gone in other countries like Rwanda and Tanzania have been rendered jobless.

She has urged Uganda to borrow a leaf from other countries like Kenya that has repatriated its citizens.

On Monday night, 84 Kenyans arrived at the country’s main airport from the United Kingdom and more are expected from China and India.

It should, however, be noted that each paid KSH54,000 USD 509 for the Kenya Airways flight.

Several MPs conquered with Adeke saying many other Ugandans in the United Arab MPs are equally suffering.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has now directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to update the country on plans to rescue those stranded abroad on Tuesday.