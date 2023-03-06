The pre-trial hearing against the two National Unity Platform (NUP) Members of Parliament (MPs) Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana has been adjourned by the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kololo.

The hearing was scheduled to resume today but it would not proceed due to the ill health of Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana who was driven to the International Crimes Division Court in Kololo but never got out of the car as expected. Through his lawyers, he asked the court to release his passport so that he can travel to Nairobi for better treatment.

The trial Judge, Alice Komuhangi Khauka has adjourned the case until March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya displayed parts of his body before journalists as he appeared at the International Crimes Division Court in Kololo. He says he got skin infections while in prison.

Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya, and their 4 co-accused persons are charged with murder, terrorism, and attempted murder relating to the spate of Machete murders that rocked the Greater Masaka Region in 2021.

The two MPs are accused of financing the said murders.