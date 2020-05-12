The Opposition Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has clashed with Ngora district woman Member of Parliament Jacqueline Amongin after he tabled before Parliament, a motion on rotten beans allegedly supplied to Ugandans during the lockdown.

Ssemujju says some of the food relief supplied to his constituents in Kira Municipality was of poor quality and not for human consumption.

Ssemujju’s concern was energized by the same complaint from Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante who also tabled another bag of rotten beans on the floor of parliament.

The development comes at the time after the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga revealed that government is giving out rotten beans and expired milk to the vulnerable communities hit by the Coronavirus lockdown.

In response, the speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that she will dispatch a team to the affected areas to ascertain the authenticity of the MPs claims.

Government has since dismissed as false reports that they are supplying bad food to the people.