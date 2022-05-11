By Benjamin Jumbe

A number of legislators have expressed concern over reports of increase mental illness in the country.

This follows reports indicating that there are 14M people in the country who are mentally sick

Tororo woman Mp who is also the UWOPA chairperson Sarah Opendi challenges government to do more to address this growing problem and ensure mental health services are taken to the lowest health facility.

Meanwhile the chairperson of parliament’s health committee, Dr Charles Ayume decried the limited number of Psychiatrists in the country which he says has also exacerbated the problem.