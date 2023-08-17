Members of Parliament have urged the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) to consider enacting a policy requiring all large-scale farmers to plant trees on a specified percentage of land.

The legislators said the policy would stimulate efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change through tree planting.

Ruhama East County Member of Parliament Benjamin Kamukama said the move would complement the national forests which he said were being degraded.

Kapelebyong County MP, Anthony Esenu noted that the already manifesting effects of a degraded forest cover call for a robust campaign on agroforestry, that should not be left only to the line ministry and its agencies.