By Elizabeth Kamurungi

A section of MPs has accused finance minister Matia Kasiaja of misleading President Museveni in dissuading him from assenting to the NSSF Amendment Bill.

Kasaija is quoted in the media as having written to the president, advising him not to append his signature to the bill.

The Contentious clause seeks to amend clause 24(a) to allow 20% mid-term access to members who are 45 years and above or who have saved for more than 10 years.

The clause was introduced in May 2020 when workers who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic urged the fund to give them part of their savings.

The MPs argue that this is a justified reason for savers to access part of their money.

However, Kasaija says the money required for these payments is not available in cash, and that the Fund would have to sell its assets to raise Shs2.9trillion to pay about 320,000 eligible beneficiaries.

Now Dr. Sam Lyomoki, a workers MP says he has already written to the President contesting Kasaija’s position.

“I have written and debunked all those arguments and we hope that in the President’s wisdom, he will dismiss whatever they are saying with all the contempt it deserves. We expect the President to engage and rule in favour of the workers”, Lyomoki said.

Parliament endorsed the Bill and sent it to the President for final approval in February.

If he rejects it, Parliament can approve it and send it back to him for the second time and if he rejects it again, it becomes law on the third approval by parliament.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Opposition Chief Whip says the Act of Parliament, if returned, will not be changed.