A section of lawmakers is urging President Museveni to apologize and revoke his decision on what they called “forcing” medical interns to self-fund their internships. This follows the President’s proposal that medical students’ sponsors should also contribute to the costs of their one-year internships.

The President’s suggestion came after nearly a year of controversy surrounding the non-deployment of medical interns, which led to strikes and protests. Deployed medical interns, including doctors, pharmacists, and nurses, were reportedly receiving a net monthly allowance of Shs 2.5 million to cover their food and lodging.

Buikwe South MP, Lulume Bayiga, and Nakaseke South MP, Lutamaguzi Ssemakula argue that the President’s proposal is unfair, given that the country has sufficient resources to support all medical interns, as evidenced by other government expenditures on privately owned projects.

Lulume called for Parliament to recommend a reversal of the proposed presidential policy on medical interns. He emphasized the importance of government regulation on the number of students enrolled in medical training programs, particularly those offered by private universities, such as Kampala International University, which produces nearly three times the number of medical students from government=owned universities.

“What was important was to ensure that we control the number of students who go for training. Those numbers were not necessary and they arise out of the private universities, particularly Kampala International University which produces almost three times of interns who come from government universities,” he said.

Nakaseke South MP Luttamaguzi Ssemakula criticized the President’s statement against the interns as uncalled for.