By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of parliament on the legal and parliamentary affairs committee have tasked the electoral commission to give exact dates for the LC 1 elections.

This was during an interaction with officials from the electoral commission who had appeared to defend their budget

Now MPs including Kira municipality’s Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, and Bunyole East’s Yusuf Mutembuli tasked the commission to explain the exact dates it plans to hold the elections and explain what will happen if they do not take place.

However, the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama in response noted the current term of LC one chairpersons will end in August 2023 and so to avoid creating a vacuum, elections will have to be held latest July 2023.

The commission needs Shs90.6 billion to carry out the elections but only Shs36.1 billion has been provided by finance.