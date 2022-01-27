By Moses Ndhaye

Parliament has directed the Attorney general Kiryowa Kiwanuka to present to them a report in two weeks’ time on the fate of Kawempe North MP Muhammad Segirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana.

This is after the Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda raised a procedural matter asking the deputy speaker to update parliament on the situation of the two legislators.

Semujju informed parliament that the two legislators were promised a speedy trial but up to now, nothing has happened, and asked the speaker to update them on the matter.

The two legislators were arrested in connection to Masaka murders that happened in Masaka last year and have been on remand at Kigo prison since September last year.

The deputy speaker Anita Among noted that they made an inquiry in writing and they were promised a speedy trial since they were not given bail but had promised to follow up on the matter and directed the attorney general to give a report.