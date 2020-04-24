Members of Parliament have asked the government to scale up measures to curb leakages at the country’s border points.

In the last five days, there has not been any local case, and now the MPs are concerned that truck drivers are the remaining challenge which should be addressed.

However, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says that the government was already holding talks over the truck drivers and that they would be able to report on Monday.

This comes after increasing cases of COVID-19 patients being registered are from cross-border truck drivers.

Yesterday 11 cases were confirmed of which six were Tanzanians while five, were Kenyans. Uganda has a total of 74 confirmed cases and 45 recoveries.