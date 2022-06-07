By Prossy Kisakye

A section of Members of Parliament have denied receiving Shs40 million from government to popularize the Parish Development Model program at the grassroot.

Last week, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo through his twitter account told the country that each Member of Parliament had received Shs40 million for PDM.

However, some MPs have vehemently denied this allegation saying no such money has been advanced to any of them as claimed by Ofwono.

Bukoto Central Member of Parliament Richard Ssebamala tells KFM that he has not received the money yet but if it does come he will take it to the voters.