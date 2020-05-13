The issue of control of the National Social Security Fund has again become the center of contention at parliament.

Members of parliament sitting on the finance and gender committees have disagreed over which ministry to control the National Social Security Fund.

This is after the state minister of finance in charge of planning David Bahati mentioned a letter that was written by President Museveni asking parliament to transfer the NSSF from the ministry of gender to that of finance.

This angered some MPs who said they have not seen the said letter with many insisting that the ministry of gender should control the fund.

Agnes Kwinihira, the Vice-chairperson of Gender committee says that the two committees had agreed to jointly control NSSF where Ministry of Gender would handle policy while finance would handle the investment.

She says that the leadership of both committees has been referred back to the Speaker to consult her about the implications of the letter and agree on the way forward.