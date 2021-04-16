By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of parliament have once again accused government of negligence after failing to account for some missing persons.

Appearing before parliament yesterday, the minister of internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo said out of the list containing 423 missing people presented by NUP in parliament, 58 have since been released or are on remand.

He said 365 others on the presented list are yet to be verified, noting that intelligence information had indicated that some could be hiding to avoid arrest.

Mps including the leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ocan, Kaps Gilbert Oulanya, Latif Ssebagala, expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment in government’s efforts to recover the missing people.