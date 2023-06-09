Members of Parliament have expressed mixed feelings over the National Heroes Day celebrations that are underway in Luweero today, with some highlighting its importance to Ugandans, while others say it has completely lost meaning.

Addressing the media at Parliament, Mawogola North MP, Shartsi Musherure said the day is worth celebrating, urging leaders at all levels to emulate people that have contributed to the country’s development.

She adds that President Museveni will forever be a hero because of his continued efforts towards that country’s political and socio-economic development.

“I pay homage, respect, and gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni, for me, he’s my hero. This country is not perfect but he has shown what it means to get out of your comfort zone and to lead with consistency. I think he has consistently guided this country on what we should do,” Musherure said.

However, some opposition MPs argue that the day lost meaning after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government turned it from a national event to a party affair.

Katikamu North MP Denis Sekabira and his Bukoto Central counterpart Richard Sebamala say they are so many heroes in the country who have not been recognized yet the medals are only being given to bush war figures.

“Heroes Day is not for those people who decided to team up in order to capture power and then give themselves presents like land, buildings, embezzlement of government funds, it is not for those people,” Sekabira said.

NRM’s Robert Kasolo, the Iki-Iki County MP says although this day is important to recognize the service and sacrifice of those who lost their lives during the bush war, the presidential awards committee should carefully select the people they give medals, claiming that some do not deserve them.

National Heroes Day celebrations have kicked off in Butuntumula sub-county, Luweero district under the theme; “Arise Uganda, Our Heroes’ Sacrifices now bear fruit”