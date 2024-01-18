Legislators are reeling from the shock of senior female Member of Parliament Cecilia Ogwal’s passing. Ms. Ogwal, who represented Dokolo district on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, succumbed to cancer in India at the age of 77.

Throughout her 26-year career in Parliament, starting in 1996, Ogwal earned the title “Iron Lady” for her fearless criticism of the government’s shortcomings. Many colleagues and citizens alike remember her for her outspokenness and dedication to advocating for the country’s development.

A section of MPs have emotional eulogies, praising Ogwal’s contributions and describing her as a straightforward politician who stood strong in her convictions. Nyendo Mukungwe Division MP, Mathias Mpuuga, particularly commended her work ethic, contrasting it with “lazy members of parliament who were always dodging parliament business.”

“Her sense of commitment and duty were impeccable… she offered lessons to those who were lazy and not wanting to work but pretending to be speaking and representing their people. She’s been very committed despite her old age and her sickness that eventually rolled back her power and energy,” Mpuuga said on Thursday.

Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi, the FDC’s party whip in parliament, highlighted Ms. Ogwal’s efforts to reconcile warring factions within the party.