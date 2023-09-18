A section of Members of Parliament has expressed concern over what they described as ‘excessive nudity’ that was displayed during the just concluded musical battle between singers Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi at Kololo Airstrip on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The legislators have described the musicians’ dress code as ungodly and un-African, further asking the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to interest itself in the matter.

Commenting on the concert on Monday, Bufumbira East Member of Parliament, Mr. Nsaba Buturo said many musicians are investing in nudity instead of contributing positively to the protection and promotion of Uganda’s values before condemning Sheebah and Cindy’s dress codes.

“Our artists should promote our side of life, our artists should be champions of what is good in our society. Our artists should be the fountain of honour when it comes to defending interests of this nation but the types we have don’t measure at all. You are coming on stage dressed in totally un-African way and you think that is right and our people are being misled. So, we want to appeal to our artists, that the God-given gift they have, should be used to promote interests of this nation,” Buturo told fellow MPs on Monday.

Gulu East MP, Charles Onen also expressed concern over the trendy dress code of Ugandan youths.

“In my religion, only one thing that is exposed, that is the blessed sacrament. But today, we see young ladies, dress themselves half naked, the breasts are outside pointing like the lord be with you. Their knickers are outside, equally with men, they call it damage they are damaging their reputation, damaging their names and future generation. Only one thing should be exposed, the blessed sacrament, but not the breasts,” said Onen.

On her part, Peggy Wako, the National Female Elderly Representative asked artists to respect their bodies while entertaining fans.

Thousands of music fans thronged the Kololo Airstrip to attend the concert after several weeks of anticipation. The revelers stormed the venue in various fashion styles that lawmakers have since criticised.