A section of Members of Parliament is not satisfied with the way the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya is handling corruption cases.

This follows the withdrawal of corruption charges against the former Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), David Livingstone Ebiru.

The shadow minister for information and anti-corruption, Ms Joyce Bagala says it is unfortunate for the president to undermine parliament reports that cost taxpayers money.

She said that the president’s action of pardoning the corrupt officials who are exposed by parliament undermines its image and work.

Additionally, the shadow minister for agriculture Dr. Abed Bwanika says the IGG cannot say she lacked evidence yet Ebiru confessed before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprise (COCASE) that he bribed UNBS board members with Shs100 million to retain his job.

On July 19, 2023, Ebiru while appearing before COSASE claimed he bribed UNBS board members with Shs100 million to save his job.

“During the COSASE inquiry into UNBS, we publicly showed these messages to the then ED David Ebiru, and he admitted that the messages were true and were exchanged between him and a board member. It is shocking that charges against him have now been withdrawn without a valid reason,” COSASE Chairperson Mr Joel Ssenyonyi posted on his X platform.

However, Ebiru later retracted his statement, saying he made the remarks out of anger.