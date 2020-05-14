BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

After weeks of pulling ropes on whether to freely spend or not to spend the Shs20m that each Member of Parliament pocketed for them to fight COVID-19 in their constituencies, the Parliamentary Commission has outlined three ways in which accountability will be filed.

In a May 12 letter addressed to all MPs, the Clerk to Parliament Ms Jane Kibirige said a decision had been taken by the Parliamentary Commission that all accountabilities must be filed to her office by May 27th.

The Clerk’s letter gives MPs the three options that cater for those who had spent the money by May 5 and those who had not spent it then.

For those who had spent the money based on the guidelines given by the Speaker after it was banked on their accounts by purchasing food or medical supplies for their constituents, they will file accountability showing how they spent the money.

“The Clerk noted that those who had not yet utilised the funds by May 5 to follow the decision of the court or pay the funds to the District Task Force in which the Member of Parliament is incorporated, through the Chief Administrative Officer of that district; for Members of Parliament representing a special interest group, pay the funds to the National Task Force; or, return the funds to the Parliamentary Commission in accordance with the communication from the Clerk to Parliament to Members of Parliament dated April 22..” Ms Kibirige guided.

Those who utilised the Money and those returning it must submit the accountability to the Clerk to Parliament.