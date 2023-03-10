By Esther Oluka

Lawmakers on the Presidential Affairs Committee will this Sunday head to Karamoja to unearth more information in regard to the mismanagement of relief items meant for vulnerable people in the sub-region.

Among the districts the team intends to visit include Nakapiripirit, Moroto, Kotido, and Napak where most of the mismanagement accusations were raised.

The visit, which will last five days, follows last week’s session where the committee interfaced with various witnesses over the saga.

Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu, her junior Agnes Nandutu, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija all appeared before the committee.

The committee chairperson, Ms. Jesca Ababiku (Adjumani Woman), yesterday said they had virtually covered 60 percent of their investigations and would now go on the ground to cross-check the information that was available to them.

The MPs’ terms of reference include ascertaining allegations of the mismanagement of iron sheets, doing verification on the number of goats that were expected in Karamoja versus the actual cost implications as well as determining whether food items, specifically maize, were diverted to support other institutions.