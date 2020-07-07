Two members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday joined the Opposition Alliance for National Transformation, which is headed by former army commander, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

The two MPs are Mr Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja East).

Mr Karuhanga joined parliament as an independent while Mr Mwiru was voted to the House on the ticket of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Gen Muntu was once the president of FDC.

While receiving the two MPs, at the party headquarters on Plot 87, Buganda Road in Kampala Gen Muntu, who was recently picked as the ANT party flag bearer come the 2021 general elections, said that “this is just the beginning” of a long journey ahead.

