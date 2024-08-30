The Anti-Corruption Court on Friday granted bail to Igara East County Member of Parliament Michael Mawanda, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba, and their co-accused lawyer, Julius Kirya Taitankoko.

Each of the three was ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs35 million and deposit their passports with the court’s Registrar. Additionally, they were barred from traveling outside the country without court permission.

Sureties for the MPs, including fellow MPs, relatives, and friends such as city businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba, were each required to execute a non-court bond of Shs50 million to ensure the accused’s return to court as needed.

The trio is jointly charged with former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade Geraldine Ssali, Elgon County MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi, and the principal cooperative officer in the Ministry of Trade Leonard Kavundira. They are accused of stealing Shs7 billion intended for the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society’s compensation.

The court will decide on the bail applications of former PS Ssali and Kavundira later today at 2 PM.

Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo ruled that all sureties presented to the court were substantial and responsible members of the community.