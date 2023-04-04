Members of Parliament led by the deputy speaker, Mr. Thomas Tayebwa are expected to walk on the streets of Kampala in a bid to raise awareness against malaria amongst citizens.

The legislators under their umbrella body; Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Malaria have unveiled the month-long activities and campaigns with the intent of eliminating malaria ahead of World Malaria Day slated for April 25.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday morning at parliament, the shadow minister for health and Jinja West Municipality MP, Timothy Batuwa said the recent World Health Organization report revealed that malaria is the leading cause of ill health in Uganda.

The report according to Mr. Batuwa indicated that children under 5 years, pregnant women, and people living with HIV/AIDS are the most vulnerable to malaria, especially in low-income countries among other revelations.

It is against this background that legislators have unveiled the 20 days of malaria advocacy at parliament as part of World Malaria Day activities.

The malaria walk is slated for April 23 where legislators alongside other government officials, departments, and development partners among others are expected to traverse the streets of Kampala to raise awareness about the deadly disease.