Lawmakers have okayed Uganda Police Force’s request for Shs4.6 billion for the procurement of sniffer dogs to boost crime management and investigations.

The MPs’ position was unveiled by Rosemary Nyakikongoro, the chairperson of Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee, while presenting the report on the ministerial policy statement for Police, where she decried the increasing crime rate in Uganda, saying the dogs will go a long way in aiding police to fight criminality.

She informed Parliament that Police have a funding gap of Shs40.569 billion to facilitate quality investigations, adding that on average, a capital criminal case requires Shs15 million for effective investigation, explaining that police register 40,000 capital cases annually.

The Police Force intends to acquire a new fleet of patrol vehicles for all districts, troop carriers, and motorcycles at a cost of Shs79.25 billion, yet only Shs59.772 billion has been provided, leaving a funding gap of Shs19.478 bilion.

The Committee also recommended the enhancement of salaries for its officers to match that of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) whose salary is being enhanced at all ranks.