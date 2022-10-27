A section of Members of Parliament has opposed a proposal by the president of the Uganda Medical Association to have Kampala put under lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Early this week, while appearing on KFM’s Hotseat show, Dr. Sam Oledo suggested a lockdown for the city as was done for Kassanda and Mubende districts, the epicentre of the outbreak.

However, the MPs have instead advised government to carry out targeted sensitization to the public on the importance of observing the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), arguing that a lockdown would greatly affect the economy since Kampala is a business hub.

Nakawa East Division MP, Ronald Balimwezo says there should be collaborative efforts to stop the spread of Ebola by involving non-govemental organizations to sensitize the masses on how Ebola virus is transmitted and how it can be prevented.

Meanwhile, Workers MP, Abdulhu Byakatonda, says another lockdown would only further hurt businesses that are yet to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.