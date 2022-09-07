Members of Parliament (MPs) have this afternoon questioned the decision by government to okay the earlier banned Nyege Nyege festival scheduled to take place in Jinja next week.

This morning, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja held a meeting with ministers from the Tourism, Gender, Internal and Foreign Affairs ministries including the one on National Guidance and agreed that the event goes on as planned but under strict guidelines.

Nabbanja has since told journalists that they agreed the guidelines would be formulated by ministries of Ethics and Integrity and that of National Guidance together with the organizers.

However Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi who moved the motion yesterday inquired whether the government is considering the health aspect ahead of the festival with monkeypox becoming a major concern across the globe.

Meanwhile, other MPs insisted that the festival promotes sexual immorality.