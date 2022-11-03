Parliament has passed the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2022 after the proposal to have members’ contributions to the fund was dropped.

The President had earlier declined to assent to the bill and returned it to Parliament.

Parliament had earlier passed the bill with an amendment to have government increase the Members of Parliament contribution from 30 to 40 percent.

The President in a letter to Speaker Anita Among, objected to the increment saying the Ministry of Finance advised that the Bill did not include amendments to increase government contribution.

The President also added that the appropriate quantum for contribution can only be determined by an actuarial valuation of the Parliamentary Pensions Scheme.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in its report presented by Robinah Rwakoojo to Parliament stated that, “whereas the Bill had proposed to increase the member’s contribution from 15 to 20%, there was indeed no provision increasing government contribution”.

The MPs have also unanimously agreed to the recommendation to appoint an actuary to determine the government’s contribution to the Parliamentary Pensions Scheme.