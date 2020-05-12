In a dramatic twist of events, Members of Parliament have this afternoon passed a motion in which they have paid tribute to President Yoweri Museveni for his exemplary and insightful leadership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

However, in a motion moved by the Kole North MP Bonny Okello, Museveni has been praised for his leadership which has seen Uganda become a beacon of hope in the fight against COVID-19 and other deadly viruses.

He says the way the president has handled the pandemic has mitigated the social and economic effects of the virus on Uganda compared to other countries which have all reported far worse COVID-19 infections and deaths as compared to Uganda.

Other MPs including Oboth Oboth who seconded the motion hailed Museveni as a visionary leader, a Pan-Africanist and a true Freedom Fighter.

Arua Municipality’s Kassiano Wadri opposed the motion saying it is not timely as other opposition MPs walked out of the house in protest.

Efforts by Kilak south county MP Gilbert Oulanya to include Rebecca Kadaga and parliament were rejected by NRM MPs.

However, a few days ago, the MPs were at loggerheads with the president who had scolded them for taking Shs20M which was part of a supplementary budget for COVID-19 response. The MPs even demanded an apology from the president over the same.

Uganda so far has 122 cases of covid19 with 55 recoveries and no deaths.