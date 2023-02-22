Seven Members of Parliament have petitioned the office of the Clerk to Parliament expressing their intention to move a censure motion against Karamoja Affairs minister, Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu over alleged mismanagement and abuse of office.

In a statement, the seven Members of Parliament including; Peter Lochap of Bukora east, Chekwii county’s Moses Aleper, Faith Nakut representing Napak district, John Bosco Ngoya from Bukora county, and Norman Ochero for Labwor county cite article 118 that gives grounds under which a minister can be censured

“The Minister for Karamoja Affairs has failed to deliver iron sheets and other supplies meant for Karamoja to support the ongoing disarmament exercise. These supplies were financed through the supplementary budget that Parliament passed in Dec 2021,” a letter from the MPs reads in part.

The legislators made the remarks in relation to the recent iron sheets scandal that has rocked the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to recent reports, iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable in Karamoja Region allegedly ended up in Kitutu’s home.