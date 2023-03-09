Legislators on the health committee have protested the Shs2.7 billion supplementary budget request by the Ministry of Health for supervision of the international specialized hospital, Lubowa.

This was during the interaction between health ministry officials led by the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and the committee where they had appeared to defend the supplementary budget requests of Shs31.8 billion.

The ministry is requesting for Shs8 billion to pay for outstanding allowances for Covid-19 staff, Shs6 billion for maintenance of oxygen plants, Shs11.5 billion for court awards to Sino Africa medicines, Shs3.6 billion for counterpart funding for Busolwe general hospital and Shs2.7 billion for supervision of international specialized hospital, Lubowa.

Committee members led by Mubende district woman MP, Hope Grania Nakazibwe wondered what the Shs2.7 billion was going to do yet there’s no construction work going on at Lubowa hospital.

She was supported by the chairperson of the committee, Charles Ayume wondering why the ministry doesn’t pronounce the project dead, noting that there’s nothing going on at the site.

However, the commissioner of health infrastructure at the ministry, George Otim informed MPs that even though the project had delayed, the construction works resumed after getting another contractor.