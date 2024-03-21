Lawmakers on the Presidential Affairs Committee have questioned a request by the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, to spend Shs1.2 billion on anti-corruption activities.

This followed a presentation by the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Mr Alex Okello, who revealed that government recently hired an international consultant to conduct two studies on the assessment of the national anti-corruption strategies in Uganda and the prevalence of corruption in the country. He explained that if the recommendations in the two reports are acted upon, corruption would reduce.

Adjuman district Woman MP Ms Jessica Ababiku, who also doubles as Chairperson of the Committee noted that there is need to hold a special meeting with the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity on the growing trend of corruption to discuss the findings in the two reports, in a bid to make an informed decision on whether to continue funding anti-corruption activities in Uganda.

Toochi County MP, Peter Okot wondered if corruption has become resistant to the money being used to fight it.