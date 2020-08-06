A section of Members of Parliament have raised concerns over the likely crisis arising out of a shs20b donation President Museveni promised to the Teachers’ SACCO.

At the centre of the concerns is the fact that not all teachers in private schools belong to SACCOs and the absence of a clear criteria on how one benefits from the donation, is likely to cause rifts.

The matter was raised by Mukono South MP Johson Muyanja Senyonga and Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye during the House sitting today.

The MPs argue that since the closure of schools on March 17, 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many teachers have been languishing in poverty and the absence of how the teachers will benefit from Museveni’s donation has already sparked confusion.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has said the country needs answers, since everyone is concerned amidst silence by the cabinet.