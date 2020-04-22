The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Attorney General to guide Parliament on how yesterday’s court order staying the release of Shs20m to MPs can be implemented.

According to the order issued by civil division high court Judge Ester Nambayo, the said funds should not be released until the April, 29th and that if any MP has already received the money, it should not be used it until then.

However, speaker Kadaga says the court order came in after Parliament had already disbursed the money and indeed several MPs have today acknowledged receipt of this money.

Meanwhile, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige has since guided MPs who would wish to return the money not to bring cash but rather deposit it in the account of the parliamentary commission in the Bank of Uganda.

MP Nandala Mafabi of Budadiri West has sent the money to his village health centre IV with an additional Shs10M making it Shs30M.