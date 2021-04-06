By Damali Mukhaye

Members of Parliament sitting on the defence committee have declined to approve the army’s Shs 4 trillion budget for the next financial year 2021/22 until the ministry of defence accounts for the Shs21bn it spent on activities that were not approved by parliament.

The committee members last financial year approved over Shs46 billion for renovation of the cargo aircrafts to save the army from outsourcing these services.

However, while appearing before the committee chaired by Doreen Amule today, the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Adolf Mwesige said the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation (UACC) under the army, has already used Shs21.2b out of Shs46.1bn to pay insurance and to conduct simulator training and maintenance of equipment.

He also said part of the Shs21bn was used by the corporation to participate in UPDF troop rotations and also procured aircraft spares.

This sparked anger among committee members, who accused the army for diverting the money meant for renovating their cargo aircraft to other things and have vowed to block their budget until they fully explain their move.

The defense ministry has now been asked to appear again before the same committee with the aircraft corporation later this week over the same.