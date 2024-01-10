Members of Parliament on the Public Service and Local Government Committee have criticized a budget proposal by the Ministry of Public Service to purchase brand-new vehicles for former presidents, vice presidents, and prime ministers.

Committee chairman Martin Ojara Mapendezi raised the issue while receiving the budget framework paper presented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ms. Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire. The paper revealed government’s intention to spend Shs7.2 billion on this initiative, considering these vehicles as part of the former leaders’ emoluments and benefits.

MPs Patrick Isingoma (Hoima City East), Stephen Mugole (Kabweri County), and Martin Ojara Mapendezi (Bardege-Layibi Division) all deemed this provision a “double entitlement” for former leaders.

Mapendezi argued that those already receiving emoluments, including those serving as presidential advisors, should wait and emphasized the need for a more equitable distribution of resources.

Bitarakwate acknowledged the issue of double entitlements, attributing it to conflicting laws, such as the President’s, Prime Minister and Emoluments Act 2010 and the Parliament Administration Act.

Former speakers of Parliament; Al Haji Moses Kigongo, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Rebecca Kadaga, and Prof. Edward Rugumayo received brand-new vehicles on December 18, 2023.