Members of Parliament have rejected a proposal to deduct Shs2 million from their salaries to support the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Esther Afoyo-chan, a member of the parliamentary Commission proposed during plenary that each legislator contributes Shs2 million to help the government procure vaccines for learners between 2 and 18 years of age.

There are 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament. At least Shs1 billion would be raised with each legislator contributing Shs 2 million. During his latest televised address on Covid-19, President Museveni revealed that the government is considering inoculating learners as one of the measures to ensure safety and re-opening of schools.

