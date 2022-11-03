Bukooli Central Member of Parliament (MP) Solomon Silwany has asked the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among to explain her directive on attendance roll call for legislators.

This followed the speaker’s caution to members of parliament over absenteeism yesterday, warning that moving forward, action is to be taken against any legislator who skips sittings for 15 consecutive times as the rules stipulate.

Silwany, who is also one of the commissioners, says he has received concerns from a number of members of parliament seeking clarification on the directive since all legislators cannot attend the physical sessions due to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) threat.

In response, the speaker asked legislators who have to attend via zoom to make prior notification to the clerk.

The speaker issued the first caution against absenteeism in August, threatening to name and shame some legislators.