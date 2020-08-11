

By Thembo Kahungu

Members of Parliament have embarked on a fresh attempt to extend the term of office for elected leaders from five to seven years.

This comes over a year after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court in favour of the removal of the Presidential age limit.

While the extension of the term for all political offices to seven years is not among the proposals made by Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba in his Private Member’s Bill seeking to amend the Constitution largely to change the structure of government, it is from the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

According to the Committee report , the MPs led by the committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth rejected Niwagaba’s main proposals and instead introduced a new proposal to the House to have the term of office extended to seven years beginning with May 2021.

The Second Reading of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No 1 of 2020 has been on the Order Paper since last week and is expected to be processed before the House goes on recess this month.