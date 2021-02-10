BY DAMALI MUKHAYE.

The members of parliament on the budget committee have this afternoon asked officials from the ministry of land and land commission to leave parliament after they failed to agree on the distribution of Shs12.1billion for compensation.

The land commission protested the list of 6 beneficiaries meant to benefit from the Shs12.1 billion asked by the ministry of land.

However, the chairperson of the lands commission Ms Beatrice Byenkya said that if parliament goes ahead to approve the money, the land commission should decide on the beneficiaries instead of the listed 6 people.

This was a position which the minister of land did not agree with because they insisted that the 6 listed people should benefit.

This brought the storm into the house, forcing the chairperson of the budget committee, Patrick Isiangi to send the officials out so that the committee members can decide on this matter.