By Damali Mukhaye.

Majority of the MPs who were defeated in the just concluded elections have shunned a seminar organized today to discuss life after parliament.

Parliament had organized a two-day seminar for all MPs who did not go through to prepare them for life after their term expires in May.

However, just a handful of the legislators have turned up for the seminar that was opened by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Atleast 319 MPs in the 10thparliament failed to retain their seats and only 107 were successful.

The current 10th Parliament has 426 MPs.

The seminar that runs till tomorrow seeks to equip outgoing MPs with financial literacy skills to enable them utilize their resources optimally and avoid extravagance.