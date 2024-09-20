The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has blamed the top management of Makerere University for the slow pace of course reviews. Following an audit of the university’s course database, it was discovered that 198 outdated courses were still being taught to students.

The Auditor General revealed that of the 347 active courses offered by the university, only 149 had been fully accredited or reviewed. The remaining 198 courses were pending review or accreditation, both at graduate and postgraduate levels.

The university explained that the academic program review process is extensive, involving consultations at various levels, including departmental, stakeholder, school, college, senate committees, quality assurance, and the University Council.

However, the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Mr. Muwanga Kivumbi, emphasized that the lack of timely course reviews and accreditation negatively impacts the university’s ranking.

“The failure to have timely review and accreditation of courses affects the University’s ranking and the students that graduate from affected courses may get challenges of admission in other international and local learning institutions,” he said.

Mr Kivumbi explained that students graduating from outdated courses may face challenges when seeking admission to other educational institutions, both locally and internationally.